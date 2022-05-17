Picks for Blues vs. Avalanche in Game 1 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin Tuesday night and in the Western Conference, we’ll be treated to Game 1 of the best-of-7 series between the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Colorado didn’t waste any time to make light work of the Nashville Predators in the round win, quickly sweeping the series 4-0. The Avalanche absolutely swarmed the Preds offensively, outscoring them 21-9 throughout the four games. Cale Makar was excellent throughout the round with 10 points.

St. Louis got a bit of a test in the first round, needing six games to ultimately put down the Minnesota Wild. Down 2-1 midway through the series, the Blues cranked up the pressure and outscored the Wild 15-5 for the rest of the series to win. They were excellent during power plays, scoring a league-high eight in the first round.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Avalanche: Game 1 prediction

Blues: +175

Avalanche: -215

The only concern for the Avalanche in Game 1 is potential rust as they haven’t played since last Monday. That shouldn’t be too big of a factor, however, as they’ll continue their hot streak at home tonight.

Pick: Avalanche -215

Over/Under: 6.5

Both teams were extremely explosive in their respective first-round series and some of that should carry over into Game 1 tonight.

Pick: Over 6.5

