Best prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 1

The Eastern conference finals gets going Tuesday with the Miami Heat hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1. These were the two best teams in the East during the regular season and matched up in the 2020 conference finals as well, with Miami winning that series 4-2.

Here’s a look at some of the best game props for the series opener, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat under 102.5 points (-115)

Miami crossed this threshold once in three regular-season meetings, and the Celtics have turned things up defensively in the playoffs. Even with Jimmy Butler playing at a high level and the Heat scoring in bunches at home, the under on this line seems to be the safer play.

Jaylen Brown more rebounds than P.J. Tucker (-125)

This is going to be a close call, because Tucker has put up some big numbers on the glass in the playoffs. Brown is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game as opposed to Tucker’s 5.9, although the Boston small forward has eight or more boards in five of the last eight contests. Tucker has only hit a similar mark three times. Back Brown to outrebound Tucker in Game 1.

