Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 1

The Eastern conference finals get started on Tuesday, May 17th as the Boston Celtics fly south to face the Miami Heat for the first game. Game 1 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET from the FTX Arena in Miami and will air on ESPN.

Jayson Tatum under 27.5 points (-120)

It is hard to bet against Tatum’s scoring ability, especially because he has put it on display several times already this postseason. Tatum and the Celtics played the Heat three times in the regular season. In those games, he scored 10, 20 and 23 points, respectively. Miami has done a good job defending him, and that will continue in Game 1 of this series.

Tyler Herro under 14.5 points (+100)

Herro won the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for his role coming off the bench and the success he has had. Herro would likely start on other teams but for now, he’s an asset for Miami. He will get a lot of minutes, but scoring isn’t the focal point of his game. Herro scored six, 13 and 12 points in the three times he faced Boston in the regular season.

Al Horford over 8.5 rebounds (-130)

Horford has plenty of rebounding still in the tank. He is a double-double machine with his size, physicality and paint presence. Horford came down with seven, nine and 15 rebounds in the three games against the Heat in the regular season. If Boston is going to stay in this game, the rebounding battle will be key. Look for Horford to be a major factor on the glass.

