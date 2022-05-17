NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 1

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern conference finals from FTX Arena in Miami Florida. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. Here’s a look at some of the top value plays in the contest to pair with stars like Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,800

You don’t get a cool nickname like Time Lord without backing it up. Okay, sure, it was because Williams started off his NBA career by constantly being late. He has played in five games this postseason and has started three. He has averaged 11.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in those games. Williams has a defined role for the Celtics that will lead to DFS value, and he comes in under the $5k cap.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,200

Vincent is nursing a hamstring injury and is officially questionable for the game. Starting point guard Kyle Lowry has already been ruled out for the game, which means Vincent should be in line to start his seventh game of the postseason. He has averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 assists per game. If he isn’t able to play in the game, then Victor Oladipo should see increased playing time.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics, $3,600

Pritchard hasn’t seen a start in the postseason, but that isn’t surprising with his being the third-string point guard. He has still played in all 11 games that the Celtics have played in the postseason so far. Pritchard has averaged 12.5 minutes, 4.8 points and 1.7 assists per game. When it comes to finding DFS value with only two teams, you may have to go down the depth chart. At least with Pritchard, you have someone that is seeing the court and could provide some stats off the bench.