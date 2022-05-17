Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 NBA Showdown

The 2022 NBA playoffs have moved into the conference finals round, with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics kicking things off in Game 1 Tuesday. This contest is loaded with stars and value plays, which means plenty of possibilities when it comes to creating a DFS lineup.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($18,000) - It’s hard to pick against Tatum, who has started to dominate offensively in the playoffs. He had an insane Game 6 showing against the Bucks before putting on a solid performance in Game 7, bringing in 43.5 DKFP. He’s an automatic captain selection for Game 1.

Jimmy Butler (16,200) - Butler has taken over for the Heat offensively. He’s topped 50 fantasy points in four of the last five games as he’s making an impact in all the major statistical categories. Look for Butler to deliver another strong showing at home in Game 1.

FLEX Plays

Tyler Herro ($6,600) - Herro’s scoring has dropped off a bit, but he’s making an impact on the glass as well. With Kyle Lowry out, he’ll take on some additional ball-handling opportunities in Game 1. Look for the Sixth Man of the Year to deliver great value at this price.

Jaylen Brown ($9,200) - The price point is a bit high, but Brown has the most upside of the flex plays listed. He’s going to be tasked with initiating offense when Tatum sits, and Boston’s star has gotten into foul trouble at times this postseason. Look for Brown to remain aggressive in Game 1, making him a solid flex play even at a higher price.

Grant Williams ($5,000) - Williams dropped 41.5 DKFP in Game 7 behind a barrage of triples, making him an automatic flex play in this contest. He’s got a solid floor of 15-20 fantasy points, but the three-point upside makes him worth backing.

Fades

Victor Oladipo ($6,200) - Oladipo was excellent in Game 4 against the 76ers, racking up 31.3 DKFP. However, he’s too inconsistent to count on for production. With the Celtics locking things up defensively, it’s hard to see Oladipo break out in this contest. Fade him in Game 1.

Max Strus ($7,000) - Like Williams, Strus is coming off a big outing in the last game of the second round. However, the price point is a bit too high for the inconsistent shooting. If Strus fails to connect on his threes, he doesn’t have much value outside of that.

Robert Williams ($4,800) - Williams is active for this game, but the Celtics are getting great minutes from Al Horford and Daniel Theis. It’s hard to see Williams getting major run in Game 1, even though he’s cleared to play. Fade him for this contest.

The Outcome

This should be a close contest, although the Celtics are coming off an emotional Game 7 win and could start out slow. The Heat have been excellent at home and have heard the talk about Boston’s rise. They’ll show why they were the No. 1 seed in the East in what will be a thrilling game.

Final score: Heat 100, Celtics 95