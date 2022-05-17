 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern conference finals between the Celtics and Heat.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NBA 2022 Playoffs - Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat looks on during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami.

Celtics vs. Heat

Date: Tuesday, May 17
Start time: 8:30 PM ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

After a grueling seven-game series with the Bucks, the Celtics will now have to face a pesky Heat defense without homecourt advantage. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been great for Boston, but the key here could be the play of Grant Williams and Marcus Smart. If Boston’s role players keep hitting triples at this clip, it’ll be hard for Miami to lock up Tatum and Brown.

Jimmy Butler has thrust himself into the postseason limelight with his play and postgame comments. The Heat are going to be without Kyle Lowry for Game 1 and potentially longer, which definitely impacts them defensively. We’ll see how much Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo can handle in Lowry’s absence. Miami’s three-point shooting has been wildly inconsistent in the playoffs, so that could be where the Heat see themselves lose an edge to the Celtics.

