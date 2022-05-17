Complete bracket for 2022 NCAA Softball Championship and Women’s College World Series

We’re on the road to Oklahoma City as the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament is set to begin this Friday, May 20 at campus sites all over the nation.
The tournament will get rolling with the Regional round, where the 64 qualifying programs have been divvied up into 16 regions hosted by the nation’s top teams. The four teams in each region will spend the weekend competing in a double elimination tournament to determine a champion for that particular region.
From there, the 16 regional champions will advance to to the Super Regional round beginning on Thursday, May 26. Here, region champions will be paired up and compete against each other in a best-of-three series played at the host site of the higher ranked team.
The eight remaining teams will advance to the Women’s College World Series beginning on June 2 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The participants will compete in a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams standing duke it out in a best-of-three series to determine a national champion.Here’s the complete bracket for the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament
Regional round (May 20-22)
Norman Regional
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M
Minnesota vs Texas A&M
Orlando Regional
No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova
South Dakota State vs. Michigan
Tempe Regional
No. 8 Arizona State vs. Cal State Fullerton
San Diego State vs. LSU
Evanston Regional
No. 9 Northwestern vs. Oakland
McNeese State vs. Notre Dame
Los Angeles Regional
No. 5 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon
Loyola Marymount vs. Ole Miss
Durham Regional
No. 12 Duke vs. UMBC
Liberty vs. Georgia
Fayetteville Regional
No. 4 Arkansas vs. Princeton
Wichita State vs. Oregon
Seattle Regional
No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh
Weber State vs. Texas
Blacksburg Regional
No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. St. Francis (PA)
Miami-OH vs. Kentucky
Gainesville Regional
No. 14 Florida vs. Canisius
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech
Tuscaloosa Regional
No. 6 Alabama vs. Chattanooga
Murray State vs. Stanford
Knoxville Regional
No. 11 Tennessee vs. Campbell
Oregon State vs. Ohio State
Stillwater Regional
No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Fordham
North Texas vs. Nebraska
Clemson Regional
No. 10 Clemson vs. UNC Wilmington
Louisiana vs. Auburn
Tallahassee Regional
No. 2 Florida State vs. Howard
USF vs. Mississippi State
Columbia Regional
No. 15 Missouri vs. Missouri State
Arizona vs. Illinois
Super Regional round (May 26-29)
Norman winner vs. Orlando winner
Tempe winner vs. Evanston winner
Los Angeles winner vs. Durham winner
Fayetteville winner vs. Seattle winner
Blacksburg winner vs. Gainesville winner
Tuscaloosa winner vs. Knoxville winner
Stillwater winner vs. Clemson winner
Tallahassee vs. Columbia winner
Women’s College World Series (June 2-9/10)
Eight Super Regional winners