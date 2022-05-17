Complete bracket for 2022 NCAA Softball Championship and Women’s College World Series

We’re on the road to Oklahoma City as the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament is set to begin this Friday, May 20 at campus sites all over the nation.

The tournament will get rolling with the Regional round, where the 64 qualifying programs have been divvied up into 16 regions hosted by the nation’s top teams. The four teams in each region will spend the weekend competing in a double elimination tournament to determine a champion for that particular region.

From there, the 16 regional champions will advance to to the Super Regional round beginning on Thursday, May 26. Here, region champions will be paired up and compete against each other in a best-of-three series played at the host site of the higher ranked team.

The eight remaining teams will advance to the Women’s College World Series beginning on June 2 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The participants will compete in a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams standing duke it out in a best-of-three series to determine a national champion.Here’s the complete bracket for the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament

Regional round (May 20-22)

Norman Regional

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M

Minnesota vs Texas A&M

Orlando Regional

No. 16 UCF vs. Villanova

South Dakota State vs. Michigan

Tempe Regional

No. 8 Arizona State vs. Cal State Fullerton

San Diego State vs. LSU

Evanston Regional

No. 9 Northwestern vs. Oakland

McNeese State vs. Notre Dame

Los Angeles Regional

No. 5 UCLA vs. Grand Canyon

Loyola Marymount vs. Ole Miss

Durham Regional

No. 12 Duke vs. UMBC

Liberty vs. Georgia

Fayetteville Regional

No. 4 Arkansas vs. Princeton

Wichita State vs. Oregon

Seattle Regional

No. 13 Washington vs. Lehigh

Weber State vs. Texas

Blacksburg Regional

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. St. Francis (PA)

Miami-OH vs. Kentucky

Gainesville Regional

No. 14 Florida vs. Canisius

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech

Tuscaloosa Regional

No. 6 Alabama vs. Chattanooga

Murray State vs. Stanford

Knoxville Regional

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Campbell

Oregon State vs. Ohio State

Stillwater Regional

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Fordham

North Texas vs. Nebraska

Clemson Regional

No. 10 Clemson vs. UNC Wilmington

Louisiana vs. Auburn

Tallahassee Regional

No. 2 Florida State vs. Howard

USF vs. Mississippi State

Columbia Regional

No. 15 Missouri vs. Missouri State

Arizona vs. Illinois

Super Regional round (May 26-29)

Norman winner vs. Orlando winner

Tempe winner vs. Evanston winner

Los Angeles winner vs. Durham winner

Fayetteville winner vs. Seattle winner

Blacksburg winner vs. Gainesville winner

Tuscaloosa winner vs. Knoxville winner

Stillwater winner vs. Clemson winner

Tallahassee vs. Columbia winner

Women’s College World Series (June 2-9/10)

Eight Super Regional winners