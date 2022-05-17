Pick on the Total for Giants-Rockies on Tuesday

Coors Field is the most notorious hitters ballpark and as a result come with double-digit totals, which will be the case for Tuesday’s San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies game.

San Francisco Giants (-160, 11.5) vs Colorado Rockies

Getting the start for Rockies is Chad Kuhl, who in six starts this season has a 2.88 ERA with just three home runs allowed in 34.1 innings.

The Giants counter with Alex Cobb, who’s allowed just one hone run across 20.1 innings in five starts with a 3.98 ERA with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

As a whole the Giants entered this series with a 3.64 team ERA on the road and entered into this series having allowed four runs or fewer in four of their last five games.

Since Gabe Kapler took over as manager of the Giants prior to the start of the 2020 season, San Francisco has played 55% of their road games under the total, the highest mark among National League teams and a trend that will continue on Tuesday.

The Play: Giants vs Rockies Under 11.5

