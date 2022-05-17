Robert Lewandowski set to join Barcelona on three-year deal, per report

Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski is giving Barcelona priority as his next team, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lewandowski is set to join the Spanish club on a three-year deal, although there are some team conversations still to be had.

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea interest since last summer, Robert Lewandowski’s priority is only Barcelona as things stand. #FCB



His agent Zahavi is giving priority to Barça too, three year deal already on the table - but still waiting for the clubs to discuss. pic.twitter.com/bndHYtZcAD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022

This is obviously a seismic move for both clubs, although Bayern Munich does have talent in the pipeline to ultimately make up Lewandowski’s absence more easily. The Bundesliga is less competitive at the top, so that also eases the pressure on Bayern when it comes to a Lewandowski deal.

Barcelona has managed to beat out Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea for Lewandowski’s services, which is impressive considering where the club stood at the beginning of this domestic season. It’s surprising to see Lewandowski turn down the chance to play in PSG’s dynamic attack, but he is also turning down Bayern Munich after a run of 10 straight league titles. We’ll see how he performs in La Liga.