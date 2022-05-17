Odds to land No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA Draft lottery

The 2022 NBA draft lottery will take place Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. The lottery will determine the draft order for the first 14 picks and set the table for draft rumors over the next month. Only the first four teams are actually selected by the lottery process, while the remaining teams slot into the following 10 spots based on standings.

Here’s a look at which team has the best odds to land the top selection in the upcoming draft courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA Draft: First pick odds

The top three teams are not surprising. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons all have the same chance at the No. 1 selection (14.0%), so they’ll have the same odds. It is interesting to see the Thunder have a designation between their own pick and the one they have from the Clippers, but other than that this is a straightforward table. We’ll see which team gets lucky when the ping-pong balls are drawn Tuesday night.