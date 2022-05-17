Who should the Thunder select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery is used to determine the first 14 picks in the draft. The first four picks will be determined by a drawing, with picks five through 14 being decided by inverting the 2022 records for the remaining teams giving the worst team remaining the fifth pick. Now that the No. 2 overall pick has been determined, who should the Thunder take to try and not wind up in the same position next year?

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Who should TEAM take second?

Chet Holmgren, PF, Gonzaga

Jabari Smith, PF, Auburn

Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke

Jaden Ivy, PG, Purdue

Keegan Murray, PF, Iowa

Pick: Jabari Smith, PF, Auburn

Oklahoma City’s selection hinges on what the Orlando Magic decide with the first overall pick, but if the odds fall in place then they should select Jabari Smith out of Auburn. Chet Holmgren could be a possibility here but Smith’s wingspan can allow him to have an advantage in shooting over defenders. As one of the best pull-up shooters in the country, Smith can help Oklahoma City spark a young core with Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.