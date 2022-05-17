Who should the Kings select with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

The Sacramento Kings have won the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery is used to determine the first 14 picks in the draft. The first four picks will be determined by a drawing, with picks five through 14 being decided by inverting the 2022 records for the remaining teams giving the worst team remaining the fifth pick. Now that the No. 4 overall pick has been determined, who should the Kings take to try and not wind up in the same position next year?

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Who should Kings take fourth?

Jaden Ivy, PG, Purdue

Keegan Murray, PF, Iowa

Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky

A.J. Griffin, SF, Duke

Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

Pick: Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky

The 2022 NBA Draft is top-heavy for big men, but the Kings are arguably set after trading for Domantas Sabonis at the trade deadline last year. Sacramento has a need at the two spot after dealing away Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers, and it feels like a Kings move to take a swing with selecting Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Sacramento would be hoping for his upside in building around De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis.