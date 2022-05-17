Who should the Pistons select with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

The Detroit Pistons have won the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery is used to determine the first 14 picks in the draft. The first four picks will be determined by a drawing, with picks five through 14 being decided by inverting the 2022 records for the remaining teams giving the worst team remaining the fifth pick. Now that the No. 5 overall pick has been determined, who should the Pistons take to try and not wind up in the same position next year?

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Who should Pistons take fifth?

Detroit can go in several directions. There will be plenty of quality players left at No. 5 and the reality for the Pistons is they have several spots to address. However, it’ll be hard for them to pass on Jalen Duren out of Memphis. He seems like the ideal fit to grow alongside Cade Cunningham, Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey. Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe are also options, especially if Detroit feels Cunningham is more effective off the ball.

Pick: Jalen Duren

The big man can play on both ends of the floor and as mentioned above, slots in well for the Pistons. Even with Isaiah Stewart developing, Duren has more offensive upside and projects better as the long-term center for Detroit. If he’s available at No. 5, the Pistons should take him.