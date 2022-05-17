Which Bundesliga teams have been relegated for the 2022-23 season?

The Bundesliga season has come to a close, meaning three teams will be relegated to the lower division in 2. Bundesliga for next season. While two of the teams already know their fate, Hertha BSC and Hamburger SV still have a playoff to complete, to see who of the two sides will play in Bundesliga next season.

Let’s take a look at who has already booked their spot in the lower division for next season’s campaign.

Greuther Fürth

Furth made their second-ever Bundesliga appearance this year, with their first glimpse in the top flight coming briefly in the 2012-13 season. They finished in last place then, too, spending eight seasons in 2. Bundesliga before they gained promotion again. They were only able to put together three wins this season with just 18 points, as the whole team only scored 28 goals throughout the season. Branimir Hrgota led the team with nine of those goals, adding five assists through 34 games.

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld enjoyed two consecutive seasons in Bundesliga before being relegated again. They spent 11 seasons in lower divisions, since their last appearance in Bundesliga before their current stint was in 2008-09. They fared only slightly better than Furth in this campaign, finishing in 17th place, with five wins and 28 points. However, they scored a league-worst 27 goals as Masaya Okugawa led the team with nine. He added two assists, but was outdone by Patrick Wimmer who tallied eight assists on the season.