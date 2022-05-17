Which 2. Bundesliga teams have been promoted for the 2022-23 season?

The 2. Bundesliga season is in the books, and we now know two of the three teams that will be promoted to Bundesliga next year. Hamburger SV, who finished in third place, will still have to fight for their spot in the top flight league as they’re going up against Hertha BSC in the relegation/promotion playoff.

Let’s take a look at who has already booked their spot in the top flight division for next season’s campaign.

FC Schalke 04

Schalke is making a return to Bundesliga after spending a season in the lower division after being relegated folllowing the 2020-21 season. It was the first time they’d spent any time in 2. Bundesliga since the 1990-91 campaign, so it’s no surprise to see them jump right back up into Bundesliga after just one season. They finished two points ahead of Werder Bremen to claim the 2. Bundesliga title and a spot in the top division. Simon Terodde dominated the score lines, amassing 30 goals in just 30 games for Schalke. He’ll take his talents back to Bundesliga where Schalke will hope for a much better finish this time around.

Werder Bremen

Since the foundation of Bundesliga in 1963, Werder Bremen have only spent two seasons outside of the top flight league. The first one came in 1980-81, though they took the 2. Bundesliga title that year and jumped right back into Bundesliga. They’re taking a similar route this time, after spending one year in the lower division for the 2021-22 season, jumping right back into the top flight for next year’s campaign. They finished just two points behind Schalke, securing second place as they were three points clear of Hamburger SV. Forward Marvin Ducksch led the team with 20 goals and seven assists this season in 29 total matches played.