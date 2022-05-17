Barcelona transfer rumors: Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong could be out amid financial concerns for the club

Barcelona might be looking to gain some financial flexibility this summer and that would involve parting ways with some expensive players. Here’s some of the comments from Barcelona president Joan Laporta surrounding some key pieces at the club.

Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta: “Ousmane Dembélé? We made our new deal proposal and we’re waiting for his answer, next week”. #FCB



“He wanted to stay here at Barça but he’s now tempted by other options he considers better”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022

Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta on Frenkie de Jong: “I don’t know if we will sell important players. If we complete some deals, maybe it won’t be needed. The priority is our financial situation, as of now”. #FCB



“We’ll do our best for the club”, he added. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022

Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta: “Lewandowski deal? It’s not easy, remember our financial situation wasn’t so easy. Let Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany work…”. #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2022

It sounds like the club has made an offer for Dembele, but the finances will be much lower than what he might be getting elsewhere. de Jong’s contract could be a potential hurdle to signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, and it’ll depend on who the club wants more. Lewandowski is reportedly set to join Barca on a three-year deal, so moving de Jong might be the easiest way to fit the striker’s contract.

Barcelona is also looking to extend defender Dani Alves’ deal for another six months. Alves wants to play in the World Cup, which will definitely impact his domestic availability. Still, he’s been a key part of Barca and has some goodwill with the club.