 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Barcelona transfer rumors: Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong could be out amid financial concerns for the club

Barcelona could be looking to gain flexibility.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
FC Barcelona v Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander
Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou on May 10, 2022 in Barcelona Spain.
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona might be looking to gain some financial flexibility this summer and that would involve parting ways with some expensive players. Here’s some of the comments from Barcelona president Joan Laporta surrounding some key pieces at the club.

It sounds like the club has made an offer for Dembele, but the finances will be much lower than what he might be getting elsewhere. de Jong’s contract could be a potential hurdle to signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, and it’ll depend on who the club wants more. Lewandowski is reportedly set to join Barca on a three-year deal, so moving de Jong might be the easiest way to fit the striker’s contract.

Barcelona is also looking to extend defender Dani Alves’ deal for another six months. Alves wants to play in the World Cup, which will definitely impact his domestic availability. Still, he’s been a key part of Barca and has some goodwill with the club.

More From DraftKings Nation