Bryce Harper out of lineup Tuesday against Padres

UPDATE: Harper received a PRP injection on Sunday in Los Angeles. Harper may miss tomorrow’s game as well but is hopeful to be back by Thursday, per Matt Breen.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will miss Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, per Jayson Stark. Harper has been dealing with a small tear in his UCL, but it doesn’t require surgery. Since the diagnosis, Harper has been the designated hitter in the Phillies lineup. Unfortunately, Harper may be experiencing discomfort because he missed the team’s last game on Sunday and won’t be in the lineup Tuesday, even after a day off on Monday. Odubel Herrera will slot in right field and bat sixth while Nick Castellanos DHs and will bat clean-up.

This season, Harper has played in 34 games and is hitting .305 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. He typically slots in the third or fourth spot in the batting order and anchors the Phillies lineup. The team hasn’t released any sort of injury update for Harper so this could just be extra rest.