Odds to win 2022 Grey Cup in Canadian Football League

The oldest gridiron trophy in the world is on the line, with nine teams competing in the Canadian Football League this season.

By Collin Sherwin
Chris Streveler of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrates with the Grey Cup after a win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Calgary, Canada. Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the 107th Grey Cup. Photo by John E. Sokolowski/Getty Images

We are just over three weeks from the start of the football season in North America, as the 2022 Canadian Football League kicks off Thursday, June 9th with the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders.

The defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers are once again the favorite to take home the trophy. With an 11-3 record last season and the West Division title on the way to the Cup, former Cincinnati Bearcat Zach Collaros threw for 3,185 yards and 20 touchdowns and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player.

Winnipeg’s opponent in that 33-25 overtime Grey Cup victory was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are the second choice on the board. Last year’s East Division winners lost another name college football fans will recognize in Oregon and Mississippi’s Jeremiah Masoli. Hamilton is looking at Dane Evans, formerly of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, to be the starter.

But none if this will happen if a resolution to the player strike across the league isn’t solved before the season begins. This is the first work stoppage in the CFL in 35 years, with one of the major sticking points being the number of American players allowed on each team.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Grey Cup from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Grey Cup Odds

Team Odds to win
WPG Blue Bombers +250
HAM Tiger-Cats +500
SSK Roughriders +550
TOR Argonauts +600
CGY Stampeders +600
MTL Alouettes +900
OTT REDBLACKS +1200
BC Lions +1600
EDM Elks +1600

