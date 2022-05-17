Odds to win 2022 Grey Cup in Canadian Football League

We are just over three weeks from the start of the football season in North America, as the 2022 Canadian Football League kicks off Thursday, June 9th with the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders.

The defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers are once again the favorite to take home the trophy. With an 11-3 record last season and the West Division title on the way to the Cup, former Cincinnati Bearcat Zach Collaros threw for 3,185 yards and 20 touchdowns and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player.

Winnipeg’s opponent in that 33-25 overtime Grey Cup victory was the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are the second choice on the board. Last year’s East Division winners lost another name college football fans will recognize in Oregon and Mississippi’s Jeremiah Masoli. Hamilton is looking at Dane Evans, formerly of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, to be the starter.

But none if this will happen if a resolution to the player strike across the league isn’t solved before the season begins. This is the first work stoppage in the CFL in 35 years, with one of the major sticking points being the number of American players allowed on each team.

Here are the odds to win the 2022 Grey Cup from DraftKings Sportsbook: