Tracking live results from 2022 NBA Draft lottery

The 2022 NBA draft lottery will take place Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET and will set the draft order for the June event. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have equal odds at the top pick, but we’ll see if any of those teams actually wins the lottery. In the last 10 lotteries, only four winners had the best chance to win.

The league will draw four teams for the top four spots in the lottery, with the rest of the teams being slotted according to the standings. That additional spot being drawn could help the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, who finished the season on double-digit losing streaks in an attempt to improve their lottery odds.

Here’s how the lottery is playing out.

2022 NBA Draft Lottery live results

