2022 NBA mock draft 2.0: Predicting the first round after the draft lottery

The 2022 NBA draft lottery is in the books and the Magic have the No. 1 overall selection for the NBA draft in June. There’s plenty of intrigue around who will be taken with the top selection, and there will be speculation leading up to the moment the card is officially turned in.
Our previous mock draft ran a simulation to list out picks at the end of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Here’s an updated mock draft with the official draft order.
No. 1 - Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
No. 3 - Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
No. 4 - Sacramento Kings - Jaden Ivey, PG, Purdue
No. 5 - Detroit Pistons - Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
No. 6 - Indiana Pacers - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
No. 9 - San Antonio Spurs - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
No. 11 - New York Knicks - Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas
No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona
No. 15 - Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans) - Jaden Hardy, F, G-League Ignite
No. 16 - Atlanta Hawks - Mark Williams, C, Duke
No. 17 - Brooklyn Nets (via Houston) - TyTy Washington, PG, Kentucky
No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) - Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia
No. 21 - Denver Nuggets - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee
No. 22 - Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) - Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite
No. 23 - Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers) - Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
No. 24 - Milwaukee Bucks - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand
No. 25 - San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State
No. 26 - Dallas Mavericks - Walker Kessler, F, Auburn
No. 27 - Miami Heat - Wendell Moore Jr., F, Duke
No. 29 - Memphis Grizzlies - Marjon Beauchamp, F, G-League Ignite
No. 30 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns) - E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State