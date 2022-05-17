2022 NBA mock draft 2.0: Predicting the first round after the draft lottery

The 2022 NBA draft lottery is in the books and the Magic have the No. 1 overall selection for the NBA draft in June. There’s plenty of intrigue around who will be taken with the top selection, and there will be speculation leading up to the moment the card is officially turned in.

Our previous mock draft ran a simulation to list out picks at the end of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Here’s an updated mock draft with the official draft order.

No. 1 - Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

No. 2 - Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga

No. 3 - Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

No. 4 - Sacramento Kings - Jaden Ivey, PG, Purdue

No. 5 - Detroit Pistons - Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

No. 6 - Indiana Pacers - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

No. 7 - Portland Trail Blazers - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

No. 8 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) - AJ Griffin, F, Duke

No. 9 - San Antonio Spurs - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

No. 10 - Washington Wizards - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

No. 11 - New York Knicks - Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

No. 13 - Charlotte Hornets - Tari Eason, F, LSU

No. 15 - Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans) - Jaden Hardy, F, G-League Ignite

No. 16 - Atlanta Hawks - Mark Williams, C, Duke

No. 17 - Brooklyn Nets (via Houston) - TyTy Washington, PG, Kentucky

No. 19 - Minnesota Timberwolves - Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) - Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia

No. 21 - Denver Nuggets - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

No. 22 - Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) - Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

No. 23 - Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers) - Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee

No. 24 - Milwaukee Bucks - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand

No. 25 - San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

No. 26 - Dallas Mavericks - Walker Kessler, F, Auburn

No. 27 - Miami Heat - Wendell Moore Jr., F, Duke

No. 28 - Golden State Warriors - Christian Koloko, C, Arizona

No. 29 - Memphis Grizzlies - Marjon Beauchamp, F, G-League Ignite

No. 30 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns) - E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State