PJ Tucker returns to Game 1 vs. Celtics after suffering ankle injury

Tucker appeared to roll his ankle while playing defense.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
2022 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat runs on during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at The FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Update: Tucker has come back into the game for the Heat.

Update: Tucker is getting his ankle taped and he could return to Game 1, which is great news for Miami.

Miami Heat small forward PJ Tucker appeared to suffer an ankle injury in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics and went to the locker room. He had two points, two rebounds and an assist prior to exiting the game.

The Heat are going to miss Tucker’s defense, especially with Jayson Tatum heating up for the Celtics in this first half. Compounding the problem is Miami’s lack of capable wing defenders outside of Tucker and Jimmy Butler. Even though Butler is a star, he’s not going to play the whole game for defensive purposes. The Heat will need someone else to step up.

Look for Miami to run Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin in Tucker’s spot for the rest of the contest if he cannot return. With Kyle Lowry already out, the Heat are looking vulnerable defensively if Tucker cannot return. Let’s see if he can come back for the second half.

