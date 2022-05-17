PJ Tucker returns to Game 1 vs. Celtics after suffering ankle injury

Update: Tucker has come back into the game for the Heat.

Update: Tucker is getting his ankle taped and he could return to Game 1, which is great news for Miami.

Miami Heat small forward PJ Tucker appeared to suffer an ankle injury in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics and went to the locker room. He had two points, two rebounds and an assist prior to exiting the game.

Looked like PJ Tucker rolled his ankle trying to defend Payton Pritchard when Pritchard hit that pullup jumper. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 18, 2022

The Heat are going to miss Tucker’s defense, especially with Jayson Tatum heating up for the Celtics in this first half. Compounding the problem is Miami’s lack of capable wing defenders outside of Tucker and Jimmy Butler. Even though Butler is a star, he’s not going to play the whole game for defensive purposes. The Heat will need someone else to step up.

Look for Miami to run Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin in Tucker’s spot for the rest of the contest if he cannot return. With Kyle Lowry already out, the Heat are looking vulnerable defensively if Tucker cannot return. Let’s see if he can come back for the second half.