How to watch New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Area in Raleigh, North Carolina.

New York, the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division, advanced to the second round after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games. Mika Zibanejad scored 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the first round series, and Chris Kreider led New York with five goals. Carolina took out the Boston Bruins in seven games, winning all four on home ice. Defensemen Jaccob Slavin (2 G, 6 A) and Tony DeAngelo (1 G, 7 A) led the Hurricanes with eight points in the first round.

Carolina is a -165 betting favorite for Game 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are +145.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.