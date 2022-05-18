How do Kentucky Derby winners perform in the Preakness Stakes?

The 2022 Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Coverage for the event will start at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and move to NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET. The race is 9.5 furlongs (1 3/16 mile) and will be contested among three-year-olds.

This is the 147th Preakness Stakes and the “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans” represents the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. On May 7th, Rich Strike become the second largest long shot to win the Kentucky Derby at 81-1 odds. But this year his connections decided to keep him from competing, so we will not have a Triple Crown winner in 2022.

Last year Medina Spirit, the controversial winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby (a win that was eventually nullified after a positive drug test) was the 2-1 betting favorite, but finished third behind winner Rombauer and place finisher Midnight Bourbon.

There have only been 36 horses that have won the first two legs of the Triple Crown. The last two horses to do it, American Pharoah and Justify, went on to win the biggest prize in American thoroughbred racing at the Belmont Stakes three weeks later. The last horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes without completing the Triple Crown was California Chrome with trainer Art Sherman in 2014.

2022 Preakness Stakes post positions with morning line from Pimlico Race Course