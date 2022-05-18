Warriors vs. Mavericks series predictions in Western conference finals of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will meet in the 2022 Western conference finals with the Warriors looking to extend their dynasty while the Mavericks look to keep winning on house money this postseason. Here’s a look at how the teams stack up against each other, along with how the oddsmakers expect the series to play out. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Mavericks predictions

Odds to win series: Warriors -225, Mavericks +185

Regular season record: Warriors 53-29, Mavericks 52-30

Head-to-head record: Mavericks 3-1

The head-to-head record might be misleading given Golden State’s injuries during some of those contests. However, it’s quite evident these teams are evenly matched. The record is a one-game difference, and the odds to win the series are quite close. The Warriors do have homecourt advantage and championship experience, which does give them the edge here at the moment.

Pick: Warriors in 6 games

Since 2014-15, the Warriors have not lost a series when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play throughout the whole matchup. Those three guys are still around and even though they’ve lost a step, it’s hard to pick against them. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole need to be more prominent in this series, but Golden State should get the job done against a pesky Mavericks group. Luka Doncic will be worth a game on his own, but Dallas simply won’t have enough around him.

