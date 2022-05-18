Series props for Warriors vs. Mavericks in Western conference finals of 2022 NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Warriors finished off the Grizzlies in six games to get here, while the Mavericks pulled off an all-time stunner in Game 7 against the Suns to secure their spot.

Here are some of the best series props for the matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Mavericks series props

Warriors to win Game 1 and series (-125)

Golden State went 31-10 at home this season despite missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for chunks of the year. That’s a ridiculous home mark, and this series opens in the Bay. If you feel the Warriors are going to win the series, it probably involves them winning Game 1 at home. This is a strong series prop.

Series total games: 6 (+200)

Even though we just saw the Mavericks win a Game 7 on the road, it’s hard for them to repeat that feat against a better team. Those backing Dallas would likely pick the Mavericks to win in six games and close out the series at home. Golden State has won a road game in each of the last two series, so the Warriors could also close things out in Dallas in Game 6. Five games seems to short for this series given Dallas’ resilience, but seven seems like a stretch.

Series correct score: Warriors 4-2 (+450)

Outside of a Warriors sweep, this is the highest line of any series score involving Golden State winning. As mentioned above, six games feels like the sweet spot for this series. It’s just a matter of who you think is going to be in the position to win the series in that sixth game. I like the Warriors, who have never lost a series since 2014-15 when Curry, Thompson and Green are on the floor for the duration of the matchup.

