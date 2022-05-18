Tiger Woods history at PGA Championship: How four-time winner has performed at Southern Hills

The 104th edition of PGA Championship will be held from May 19-22, 2022 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There will be a new champion this year, as 2021 champion Phil Mickelson has decided not to play in the event.

Tiger Woods will be looking for his fifth PGA Championship and first in 15 years. He has had success at Southern Hills before, winning his fourth PGA Championship on the Par-70 course in 2007 when his score of 8-under was good enough to beat Woody Austin by two strokes. He shot a 7-under 63 in the second round of the tournament, which is still his lowest round in a major.

Woods’ previous history at Southern Hills is less impressive. In his first year as a tour pro, Woods qualified for the 1996 Tour Championship and shot a 8-over 288. He returned to the course five years later for the 2001 U.S. Open and shot 3-over 283, seven strokes behind winner Retief Goosen, and good enough for a 16th place finish.

Woods is priced at +6500 to win the Wanamaker Trophy for a fifth time at DraftKings Sportsbook.