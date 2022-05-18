Best Tiger Woods prop bets for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods will tee off at 9:11 a.m. on Thursday in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods won his fourth PGA Championship in 2007 at Southern Hills, and currently sits at 15 major championships for his career.

But he’ll be quite the underdog to win his fifth Wanamaker Trophy this week. Here’s look at the latest updated odds for prop bets regarding Tiger from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods to make the cut: -130

Tiger Woods to miss the cut: +100

Tiger Woods to finish Top 10: +550

Tiger Woods to finish Top 5: +1200

Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship: +6000

Tiger Woods to make a hole-in-one: +8000

Tiger Woods to win by 2 or more shots: +9000

Tiger Woods to win by 3 or more shots: +13000

Tiger Woods to win by 4 or more shots: +18000

Tiger Woods to lead after Round 1 and win: +18000

Tiger Woods to win wire-to-wire: +60000

Best Tiger Woods PGA Championship player props

Woods to make a hole-in-one (+8000)

Surprisingly Woods only has three hole-in-ones in his career on the PGA Tour and they all came in his early years (1996 Greater Milwaukee Open, 1997 Phoenix Open and 1998 Sprint International in Colorado). Southern Hills is a long course and there’s only one Par 3 under 210 yards — the short 11th hole plays at about 175 yards. I think Tiger has another ace in him and possibly one in the majors. But not this week.

Woods to miss the cut (+100)

It’s going to be hot and windy for the first two days of the tournament. The course is very long and any Par-70 leaves little margin for error. I just don’t believe we’ll see a lot of low scores on Thursday or Friday. It’s going to be a cooler with potential for rain over the weekend and that might soften the course up a bit. Some U.S. Open type scores are possible. Woods playing with his buddy Rory McIlroy should help keep his energy and fire if he struggles for a stretch of holes. I think his score will be over par, but it will be good enough to make the weekend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.