Best Dustin Johnson prop bets for 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to begin Thursday, May 19 and one player to watch will be Dustin Johnson. Johnson has finished second at the PGA Championship twice (2019, 2022) and would sure like to add the Wanamaker Trophy to his resume and win a third major. Here’s a look at some of Johnson’s props for this year’s tournament with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dustin Johnson: PGA Championship player props

Johnson to make an eagle (+1400)

Eagles will be HARD to come by on this course. There’s only two Par 5s on the course — No. 5 and No. 13. — and No. 5 will be playing at around 660 yards. No. 13 is slightly shorter at 632 yards give or take. That being said I’ll take 14/1 odds that DJ gets into a big drive to set him up with an approach shot under 250 yards.

Johnson to finish Top 10 (+300)

DJ isn’t in the top tier of favorites for the PGA, he’s actually at the back-end of the second-tier group. That being said this is a course for bombers and if there’s some rain over the weekend this course will ease up a bit and give DJ a chance to post a low number on Saturday or Sunday and get a top 10 finish.

