Best Bryson DeChambeau prop bets for 2022 PGA Championship

UPDATE: Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship due to a hand injury. Denny McCarthy has replaced him in the field.

The 2022 PGA Championship starts Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma and we have player props for each participant courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Outside of his win at the 2020 U.S. Open, the PGA Championship has been the most successful course for Bryson DeChambeau. His best showing at the PGA is fourth in 2020 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. He’ll be a long shot to win the Wanamaker Trophy this weekend, but maybe there are a few props that the long-driving “Scientist” is good for.

Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tournament player props

To Finish in the Top 10 (+750)

DeChambeau has had a rough year and is coming off of wrist surgery, so the question marks remain (which is why there aren’t too many props for him in this tournament). That being said Southern Hills is a long course and made for long hitters. When DeChambeau is right there’s few that can hit longer. If he can survive the first two days of tough sledding, I think a top 10 finish isn’t out of the question.

To Win the PGA Championship (+10000)

If somehow DeChambeau can put together early rounds that make a top ten finish plausible, why not win it all? 100-1 odds aren’t favorable in any way, but scared money don’t make money in this world. If you believe DeChambeau is good enough to finish in the top 10 this week go big!

