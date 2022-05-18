Best Scottie Scheffler prop bets for 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With the major on the horizon, let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler enters the day tied with Justin Thomas for the world’s No.1 ranking. Scheffler has seven top-10 finishes this season, including winning the Masters back in April. He has four tour victories this season as well.

Scottie Scheffler: PGA Championship player props

Scheffler to win the PGA Tournament (+1100)

The odds on favorite to win the tournament, Scheffler won The Masters this year at 10-under Par. Many people are expecting him to repeat a similar performance here. He may win because he’s been playing extremely well as of late.

Scheffler to finish Top 5 (+330)

Scheffler has five finishes in the top 2 this season. This seems like a virtual lock for him to at least finish in the top 5 of the event. He has the second-lowest odds for a top-5 finish. In his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scheffler finished five under par winning the event by one stroke.

