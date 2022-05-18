Best hole-in-one prop bets for 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship heads to a challenging Southern Hills this week for the 2022 edition of golf’s second major.

This is as tough a course as the players will see, with four Par 3’s giving the players a chance to make an ace. But to do so, they’ll need plenty of luck as the tight greens have plenty of undulation. There won’t be much firing at pins this week.

PGA Championship player props: Hole-In-One

Hole-in-one during tournament: Yes +100, No -125

Two or more holes-in-one for tournament: +275

Three or more holes-in-one for tournament: +700

Hole-in-one in Round 1: Yes +400, No -650

Analysis

No. 6 is 226 yards, and No. 8 is 220 yards, with both surrounded by penal bunkers on greens with plenty of slope. No. 11 plays with an elevated tee heading into another well-guarded green, but one the pros can hold without much trouble. And No. 14 is surrounded by sand with 230 yards to the green.

It will certainly depend on the pin placements from the PGA this week, but at first glance seems like aces will certainly be a challenge this week. If one were to happen, it probably comes from No. 11 as the elevated tee and reasonable yardage gives a chance to an aggressive player trying to land a dart.

But it’s certainly not a good chance. We’ll be staying away from the hole-in-one props this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.