PGA Championship 2022: Full TV Schedule, what channel for each round

The PGA Championship returns to one of the midwest’s best courses at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week. And while there will be plenty of streaming options available for subscribers to ESPN+ and their PGA Tour Live product, not everyone will have access to the service.

If you’re looking to watch the second major of the year on regular cable and over-the-air television, there are still plenty of ways to watch the second major of the year. Here’s the schedule for all the coverage on good old-fashioned television this week for the 104th PGA Championship.

PGA Championship TV schedule: Thursday, May 19

Round 1: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Friday, May 20

Round 2: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Saturday, May 21

Round 3: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Sunday, May 22

Round 4: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)