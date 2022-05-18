 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PGA Championship 2022: Full TV Schedule, what channel for each round

Viewers will have plenty of ways to watch the 2022 PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Championship returns to one of the midwest’s best courses at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week. And while there will be plenty of streaming options available for subscribers to ESPN+ and their PGA Tour Live product, not everyone will have access to the service.

If you’re looking to watch the second major of the year on regular cable and over-the-air television, there are still plenty of ways to watch the second major of the year. Here’s the schedule for all the coverage on good old-fashioned television this week for the 104th PGA Championship.

PGA Championship TV schedule: Thursday, May 19

Round 1: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Friday, May 20

Round 2: 2:00-8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Saturday, May 21

Round 3: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Championship TV schedule: Sunday, May 22

Round 4: 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN); 1:00-7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

