Tracking results from Avalanche vs. Blues series in second round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche will face Central Division rival St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche won two of the three games the teams played during the regular season. Colorado is a -380 betting favorite to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15. St. Louis is a +290 underdog.

Here we’re going to be tracking the results from the Avalanche-Blues series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs.

Avalanche vs. Blues: COL leads 1-0

Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 OT

Recap — The Avalanche needed overtime to help take down the Blues in Game 1 at home. The unlikely hero in the contest was D Josh Manson, who scored at 8:02 of the first OT to give Colorado a 1-0 series lead. The Blues jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the game before the Avs went ahead 2-1 in the second period. A power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou helped tie the game before going to OT. Jordan Binnington stood on his head and kept St Louis from a blowout, making 51 saves on 54 shots. That won’t be sustainable in this series against the Avalanche offense.