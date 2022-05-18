Battle of Alberta: Going over history of Oilers vs. Flames rivalry

For the sixth time, the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will take the “Battle of Alberta” to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This rivalry developed in the 80s when the Oilers were at the top of the NHL and the Flames were constantly biting at their feet. The city Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier once owned is now Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s place. But Calgary has its own superstars in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

Battle of Alberta: Oilers vs. Flames history

The provincial rivals split their 2021-22 regular season series with two wins apiece. There was one throwback game that the Flames won 9-5 on March 26. In that game Draisaitl had a hat trick for Edmonton while Tkachuk had two goals and Gaudreau had FIVE assists.

The Battle of Alberta really got its teeth during the 1980s. You had the superstar Oilers teams with Hall of Famers like Gretzky, Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey and Grant Fuhr and the upstart Flames had Gary Suter, Al MacInnis, Mike Vernon, Joe Nieuwendyk and Gary Roberts among others. They met five times over a eight-year span from 1983 to 1991 with the Oilers taking four of the meetings including a sweep in the 1988 Smythe Division Finals after the Flames dominated the NHL and took President’s Cup for the best regular season record. Calgary would bounce back from the loss and win the Stanley Cup in 1989, but Edmonton got the final playoff laugh with a win in the 1991 Smythe Division semifinals. From 1983 to 1990 either Edmonton or Calgary represented the Campbell (Western) Conference in the Stanley Cup finals. The Oilers won the Cup in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990. Calgary won in 1989 and lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the 1986 Cup Final.

Calgary holds the regular-season head-to-head record with 128-104-18 (ties), but Edmonton has a 19-11 advantage in the postseason.

The Flames also have home ice and are a -190 betting favorite in the series. Edmonton is betting at +160 on DraftKings Sportsbook.