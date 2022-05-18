NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Wednesday, May 18

ESPN will host a Wednesday night doubleheader to kick off the second round series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes and the Battle of Alberta between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. Both series are in Game 1. The Rangers advanced the second round by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games. The Hurricanes moved on after besting the Boston Bruins in seven. Edmonton fought off a tough challenge from the Los Angeles Kings to win that series in seven games and Calgary held off the upset-minded Dallas Stars in seven games to advance.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Wednesday, May 18

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Rangers +145; Hurricanes -170

Series odds: Rangers +160; Hurricanes -190

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Oilers +140; Flames -160

Series odds: Oilers +160; Flames -190