How to watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes enter the second round after taking out the Boston Bruins in seven games. The goalie situation was the biggest thing to monitor in the first round for Carolina. The Hurricanes had to start multiple goalies due to a brief injury to Antti Raanta. Now, the team is set to get Frederik Andersen back in net for the second round against the Rangers.

New York was able to sneak past the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round despite being down 3-1 in the series. The Rangers got a bit of help from Sidney Crosby being injured and the Penguins being forced to start Louis Domingue for most of the series. Tristan Jarry returned for Game 7 but it was too little too late. Artemi Panarin scored in OT of Game 7 to send the Rangers into the second round.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN or ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.