Picks for Rangers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will play in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at PNC Arena. Carolina took three of four against New York in the regular season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Game 1 prediction

Goal Line: Rangers +1.5 (-170); Hurricanes +1.5 (+150)

Rangers: +145

Hurricanes: -165

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-120); Under 5.5 (+100)

Even though this is the fifth time these two teams are facing each other this year, Game 1 will be a bit of a feeling out process. Carolina will try to get the right matchup to combat the Rangers’ top line of Mike Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider. New York gave up way too many chances against Pittsburgh in round one and need to be better defensively. The Hurricanes are mastering the playoff mantra of “take what they give you and give nothing in return.”

Pick: Hurricanes (-165)

