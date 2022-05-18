 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Oilers vs. Flames in Game 1 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Oilers and Flames on Wednesday in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By nafselon76
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Edmonton advanced to the second round after beating the Los Angeles Kings in seven games. Connor McDavid scored 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in the series and Evander Kane led the Oilers with seven goals. Calgary knocked out the Dallas Stars in seven games to advance. Johnny Gaudreau had eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the series including the series-clinching goal in overtime. Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund had three goals apiece to lead the Flames.

This is the sixth time the “Battle of Alberta” has reached the postseason and the first since 1991. Edmonton has won four of the five previous matchups, but Calgary is a -160 betting favorite in Game 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Edmonton is +140.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Date: Wednesday, May 18
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation