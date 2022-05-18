How to watch Oilers vs. Flames in Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Edmonton advanced to the second round after beating the Los Angeles Kings in seven games. Connor McDavid scored 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in the series and Evander Kane led the Oilers with seven goals. Calgary knocked out the Dallas Stars in seven games to advance. Johnny Gaudreau had eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the series including the series-clinching goal in overtime. Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund had three goals apiece to lead the Flames.

This is the sixth time the “Battle of Alberta” has reached the postseason and the first since 1991. Edmonton has won four of the five previous matchups, but Calgary is a -160 betting favorite in Game 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Edmonton is +140.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.