Picks for Oilers vs. Flames in Game 1 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The will play in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second round series in the The “Battle of Alberta” will happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 31 years when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Calgary Flames in Game 1 of their Western Conference second round series on Wednesday, May 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. The teams split their four regular-season matchups.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oilers vs. Flames: Game 1 prediction

Goal Line: Oilers +1.5 (-180); Flames +1.5 (+155)

Oilers: +140

Flames: -160

Over/Under: Over 6 (-120); Under 6 (+100)

We give Flames coach Darryl Sutter a hard time for turning playoff hockey into a slog, but in reality he let Calgary get aggressive in the final few games of the Dallas series and it was Stars goalie Jake Oettinger that kept the Flames off the board. Calgary can’t sit back against Edmonton because when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl get going, they don’t stop. Add Evander Kane to the mix and it’s a triple threat. The Flames, however, are no slouches and I expect their 100-point guys Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk to be up for the challenge. This is going seven, but the first one goes to the home team.

Pick: Flames (-160)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.