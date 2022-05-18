Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, May 18

While every MLB team is scheduled to take the field on Wednesday, just six of them will be featured in the night’s main DFS slate as you consider entering in your lineups for the evening matchups.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, May 18.

Pete Alonso ($5,200)

Francisco Lindor ($4,900)

Jeff McNeil ($3,700)

Eduardo Escobar ($3,300)

The Mets will get a decent matchup against Cardinals righty Jordan Hicks, who has been just okay early on in 2022. He made seven appearances and five starts and will enter with a 4.15 ERA, giving up seven runs over 12.2 innings of work in three outings this month.

Aaron Judge ($6,100)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,700)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,300)

DJ LeMahieu (4,600)

You’re going to need to pay a big price with the Yankees, so you have to be smart regarding when you decide to use their lineup as a stack. Baltimore will start with Jordan Lyles, who has been inconsistent this season over seven games. He gave up one run or fewer in three starts while allowing at least four runs in three starts. In Lyles’ last start against the Yankees, New York scored six runs on seven hits and smashed three home runs in 4.2 innings.

Mike Trout ($5,800)

Taylor Ward ($5,600)

Anthony Rendon ($4,700)

Jared Walsh ($4,400)

The expensive Angels lineup is one of the best in the MLB, and they’re going up against Rangers starter Dane Dunning, who is coming off his worst outing of 2022. He was roughed up for five runs over 5.2 innings of work in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles is hitting well this week, averaging 6.8 runs over the last four games.