Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, May 18

There’s a jam-packed slate of Major League Baseball games happening today, with all 30 teams in action across the 15 games, with several of them starting in the early afternoon with the latest game getting going at 8:15 p.m. EST.

With so many games that gives bettors plenty of chances to look for potential mismatches or spots to hit big that the oddsmakers might be overlooking. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, May 18

Ronald Acuna Jr. over 0.5 home runs (+370)

The Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers and reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes this afternoon. Might seem like a bold bet to say Acuna, coming back off a major injury, will go deep against arguably the best pitcher in baseball. But looking a bit deeper, it’s not that crazy. Acuna is 4-for-6 against Burnes in his lifetime and in their last meeting earlier this season the outfielder hit a home run, the only earned run Burnes allowed that day. He’s also riding an eight-game hitting streak, so he’s seeing the ball well.

The Dodgers and D-Backs have met six times so far this season with three of them finishing with more than 8 runs on the scoreboard and three finishing with 8 or fewer. Walker Buehler is on the hill for LA too, and it’s been tough for any team to hang a crooked number against him this season. He went the distance last month against Arizona and allowed just three hits and no runs.

Pablo Lopez over 5.5 strikeouts vs Washington Nationals

The Miami Marlins hurler has racked up 46 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched this season and boasts an impressive 1.05 ERA. The Nats aren’t a team that traditionally strikes out a ton, with the third-lowest strikeout count per game in the league at just 7.45. Still, last night they struck out 10 times against Miami and Lopez already diced them up for six strikeouts in a win late last month.

Cincinnati Reds +110 over Cleveland Guardians

Look, there’s always some risk involved in gambling but this one might not be as risky as it seems at first glance. Sure, betting the ML on a regular-season baseball game always has an element of chance and considering the Reds have won just 10 games this season, you might be thinking this is an insane bet. However, Cincy won the first game of this series and despite the fact that they have just 10 wins all year, they’ve won six of their last 10. The team has finally woken up and they could easily come away with a series win today if they’re able to hang a few runs early on the Guardians, who have lost four of their last five.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.