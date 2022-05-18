MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, May 18

A full slate of Major League Baseball action means there are 30 teams in action with so many possibilities to choose from when it comes to daily fantasy players.

With so many options on the table, there are a few no-brain options and a few solid pickups to keep your salary low to splurge on some bigger named players later on in the draft. Here are the best DFS targets for Wednesday’s games.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers vs. ATL ($10,000) — Burnes has a tiny 1.77 ERA through nearly 50 innings of work this season and has allowed just four earned runs over his last 26.2 frames while striking out 35 in that span. The reigning Cy Young winner is averaging 25.7 fantasy points per game too on DraftKings DFS.

Pablo Lopez, Miami Marlins vs. WSH ($9,300) — Lopez has been filthy this season, amassing just a 1.05 ERA in over 40 innings pitched. He’s allowed just two earned runs over his last five starts against the Nats, dating back to 2021. In his lone start against them this year he kept them off the scoreboard for his entire six innings of work.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins vs. OAK ($6,000) — Buxton has had a solid season so far, hitting 11 home runs and 20 RBIs, but he’s gotten even hotter as of late. The outfielder has hit two bombs in his last three games which were accompanied by three RBIs in that span. The A’s are pitching Daulton Jefferies who has struggled this season with an ERA over 4.00, though Buxton hasn’t had an at-bat against him.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. MIL ($5,400) — Acuna is riding an eight-game hitting streak coming into this one and has failed to get at least one hit just a single time since returning from his injury. He also has a history of success against Burnes, hitting .600 against him in six at-bats. He took Burnes deep earlier this year too, which was the only earned run the pitcher allowed in the game.

Value Pitcher

Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals vs. CWS ($5,100) — Greinke hasn’t had the most stellar season in the world, which is why he’s here as a value play. His last time out was his worst performance of the season, allowing five earned runs. That poor performance could be why his salary is so low, but odds are he’ll come back to his normal self, allowing 2-3 earned runs over six or so innings and adding in a handful of strikeouts.

Value Hitter

Brian Anderson, Miami Marlins vs. WAS ($3,800) — Anderson hasn’t had the best season of his career, hitting just .253 with two home runs and four RBIs. Still, he’s turned it on a bit recently getting nine hits in his last 10 games, which is where both of his home runs came. He’s had success against Nats starter Josiah Gray too, getting two hits in his four plate appearances against him, including a home run, while also drawing two walks.