Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 18

All 30 MLB teams are scheduled to take the field on Wednesday, May 18th with tons of betting opportunities. I narrowed down three of the best player props to consider from early in the day till the nightcap.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 18

Corbin Burnes, Over 8.5 strikeouts (-135)

This is a massive strikeout total, but Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes is that good at striking out batters, and the Atlanta Braves are that good at striking out. Burnes ranks No. 6 in the league in K/9, while the Braves strike out 9.7 times per game, which is the largest number in baseball.

Walker Buehler, To Record a Win: Yes (-105)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are -305 favorites in their matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Buehler will check into this start with a 4-1 record over seven starts. Oddsmakers suggest this would be a shock if Los Angeles lost this game, and you’re getting great value taking the Dodgers starting pitcher to get the victory.

Dylan Carlson, Over 0.5 hits (-115)

The St. Louis Cardinals outfielder is not having a great season at the plate, but he’s a good bet to get a hit on Wednesday night against the New York Mets. It will be a little tougher with Max Scherzer on the mound, but Carlson has two multi-hit games over his previous three matchups and he will get 4 or 5 at-bats to get it done in this matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.