Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1

The Western conference finals begin on Wednesday, May 18th, when the Dallas Mavericks square off with the Golden State Warriors. The game is set to tip at 9:00 PM ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco, and the game will air on TNT.

The Mavericks are coming off an absolute domination of the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the second round. The Warriors were given all they could handle from the Grizzlies before pulling away late in Game 6 of their series.

The Warriors are 5-point favorites with the total set at 214.5. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5

The Mavs were 3-1 against the Warriors in the regular season, but you can throw that record out of the window in the playoffs. The Warriors are still the team with championship pedigree looking to make their first Finals appearance since 2019. The Warriors and the more talented team when clicking. Luka Doncic will give it his best shot, but the Dubs will pull away late and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

When the two teams played in the regular season, they went over 214 twice with one game ending at 214 exactly. Doncic is averaging 31.0 points per game during the playoffs. He’ll need to have a big series for Dallas to have a chance. The Warriors are averaging 111.0 points per game during the playoff and we know they’ll be ready to go. Take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.