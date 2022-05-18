Best prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will start the Western conference finals with Game 1 on Wednesday, May 18th, in San Francisco The Warriors and Mavericks are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the Western Conference, respectively, and will match up after taking out the top two seeds in the previous series. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

Let’s take a look at some of the best game props for the series opener, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors over 109.5 total points (-120)

The Warriors averaged about 111 points per game in their series with the Grizzlies. While the Mavericks are improved defensively, the Warriors have also been underwhelming a bit offensively. Klay Thompson found his shot in Game 6, scoring 30 points. If he’s right, Golden State’s offense looks much more deadly. Take the over, especially with the Warriors at home.

Klay Thompson More Points than Jalen Brunson (-160)

Both guys found their touch late in their respective series. Thompson turned back the clock to “Game 6 Klay”, so he might have his touch for another home game. Brunson is averaging 21.8 points per game over the last five contests, so he’s also in good form. Back Thompson to hit enough triples to outscore the Mavericks guard in Game 1.

