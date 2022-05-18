Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1

The Dallas Mavericks will head west to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western conference finals Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Klay Thompson 5+ Threes Made (+200)

Thompson found his touch in Game 6 against the Grizzlies, going 8-14 from deep in the contest. He has been up and down during the postseason in his first season back from two major injuries. If Thompson gets going, five threes in the game are nothing for him.

Luka Doncic over 33.5 points (-110)

Doncic is averaging 31.0 points per game during the playoffs and absolutely dismantled the Suns in Game 7. He’s gone over 33 points in his last two games against the Warriors. Doncic will need to have a big performance for his team to have a chance to win. Take the over.

Stephen Curry under 32.5 points + assists (-105)

Curry is averaging 26.0 poitns and 4.0 assists during the postseason, which makes me lean with the under here. His assist numbers haven’t been there, which isn’t necessarily his fault. I think he scores 20+ points again but the assist numbers stay low. Take the under.

