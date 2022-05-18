NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1

The Western conference finals are upon us as the Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors are set to square off. Game 1 of the series will start at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Since this is the only game of the night the options are low, but there is still some good value here. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Davis Bertans, Dallas Mavericks, $3,200

Bertans has been up and down during the the postseason, but he has been able to knock down some shots when called upon. When given double-digit minutes in a game, he has been able to provide anywhere between nine and 15 fantasy points. He doesn’t rebound well but his fantasy output is usually solid and has some upside if he hits outside shots.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $3,100

Kuminga got several starts in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 10.0 points to go along with 3.0 rebounds. Should he play in this game, he has the potential to give double-digit points. He averages about 15 fantasy points per game.