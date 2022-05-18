Best lineup strategy for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1 NBA Showdown

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks meet in Game 1 of the Western conference finals Wednesday, with tipoff from the Bay set for 9:00 p.m. ET.

There’s plenty of star power on display, but it’ll be the production from value plays which ultimately determines who wins DFS contests. There’s a host of strategies to use when setting a lineup for this game. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Luka Doncic ($20,100) - It’s an outrageous price point, but the production is undeniable. Doncic is the most consistent force in the playoffs, grabbing fantasy points in every major category. He’s topped 60 DKFP in the last two games, and has never finished below 50 fantasy points in this postseason. He’s the best player available and a worthy captain selection.

Stephen Curry ($16,500) - He’s had some inconsistent shooting nights but Curry is still one of the top fantasy plays of the postseason. He’s gone over 50 DKFP in three of the last five games and should eventually have a big scoring performance. Back Curry as a captain in Game 1 at home.

FLEX Plays

Jordan Poole ($8,000) - Poole has faded as series go past the first three games, so there’s some concern with him in the long run. However, this is Game 1 at home. Back the explosive youngster to deliver a big performance at a solid price point.

Reggie Bullock ($5,400) - Bullock is a volatile play, as he’s alternated between breakout showings and duds. He’s only going to deliver value if the three-point shot is going down, so there’s some risk here. However, the price point is good enough to take a chance on the Dallas wing.

Kevon Looney ($4,400) - Looney is coming off a monster showing in Game 6 against the Grizzlies largely due to his rebounding. The Warriors are not suddenly going to bench him, so look for Looney to get a ton of minutes in the interior. Dwight Powell isn’t going to offer much resistance for Golden State’s big man, who could have another good night on the glass.

Fades

Dorian Finney-Smith ($6,800) - If the three-point shot isn’t falling, it’s hard to back Finney-Smith at this price. The Mavericks have other perimeter options, like Bullock and Maxi Kleber, who check in at a lower cost despite having the same limitations.

Andrew Wiggins ($7,800) - Wiggins is a fine player and has stepped up for Golden State in key moments this season. However, this price point doesn’t come with much upside for the forward. Look for Wiggins to turn in a solid fantasy outing, but it’ll likely be underwhelming in comparison to players with more shooting upside.

Otto Porter Jr. ($4,600) - Porter Jr. is available to play after dealing with a foot injury. He’s a bit contributor for Golden State and shouldn’t be counted on to produce a massive fantasy number. The Warriors might be a little cautious with him coming off the foot issue, even though he’s been cleared. Fade him tonight.

The Outcome

This game could go in several different directions. Doncic makes it tough to completely discount the Mavericks, but Golden State at home is a different animal. The Warriors are getting a taste of postseason success again and they’ve got enough championship mettle to make key plays in key moments. Look for Golden State to eventually pull away in this contest and take a 1-0 series lead.

Final score: Warriors 110, Mavericks 102