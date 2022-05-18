How to watch Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 1 via live online stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Mavericks vs. Warriors

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Start time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Mavericks are coming in after a wild Game 7 where they blasted the Suns on the road. Luka Doncic was phenomenal in that game, and he’ll have to be great again for Dallas to steal one in Golden State. The Mavericks have a lot of capable shooters, so they’ll look to exploit Golden State’s perimeter defenders in this contest.

The Warriors enter this conference finals looking to get back to the Finals and extend their dynasty. This team has not lost a series since 2014-15 where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play through the entire matchup. With Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole stepping into bigger roles, this team is looking like it could peak at the right time. There have been inconsistent moments on both ends of the floor, but this is the series for Golden State to get right.