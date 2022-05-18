Europa League final: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers

The Europa League Final is set as Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers of the Scottish Premiership will face off for European glory. The match is set to kick off on Wednesday, May 18 at 3:00 p.m ET at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

Frankfurt was able to take down EPL side West Ham with a 3-1 aggregate in their semifinal clash, while Rangers booked their ticket with a 3-2 aggregate win over RB Leipzig. Rangers were down 1-0 after the first leg, but a 3-1 win in leg two was more than enough to get them to the final as they chase down their first European hardware in 50 years.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers FC

Date: Thursday, May 18

Match time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Moneyline (Regular Time): Frankfurt +140, Draw +245, Rangers +200

Draw No Bet (Regular Time): Frankfurt -145, Rangers +115

Total Goals (Regular Time): 2.5 (-110)

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt is making just their second appearance in this tournament’s final match, though the only time they appeared previously was in 1980 when it was still the UEFA Cup. They defeated Borussia Monchengladbach over a two-leg final to lift the trophy for the first and only time. Rangers have also only been to the final once, but they lost to Zenit St. Petersburg in 2008.

Frankfurt come in as the favorites to win, though it’s sure to be a close match with both teams fighting for some much-needed hardware. Midfielder Daichi Kamada logged the winner against West Ham in the first leg of the semifinal, bringing his all-time Europa League total to 11, with five in this season’s tournament alone. However, Rangers defender James Tavernier leads the tournament in goals, with seven overall including one in the big 3-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Though it’s set to be a close match, I’m giving Eintracht Frankfurt the edge in Seville as they look to take home the trophy for the second time.

Player prop pick: Rafael Borre to score anytime (+185)

Borre, who has three goals in this season’s tournament, but leads the team in Bundesliga this season with eight, is a relatively safe bet to get one in the back of the net in this final. He put the nail in the coffin for West Ham, bagging the only goal of leg two in the 26th minute of play. Borre was also instrumental in eliminating Barcelona in their quarterfinal series, scoring a big goal in the first leg against the La Liga giants.

